Crews working to contain 60-acre wildfire in Pulaski and Giles counties

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Emergency crews are working to contain a wildfire near Parrott River Road and Dry Branch Road in Pulaski County. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The Virginia Department of Forestry reports the fire has burned about 60 acres and is roughly 15 percent contained.

Officials report the Pulaski County fire has crossed into Giles County at the top of the mountain.

Crews have treated one home in the area and are developing plans to protect other homes if needed.

Crews arrived at 8 a.m. Monday to assess how much the fire had moved. The department believes the risk to the home they originally protected has been mitigated.

No one has been evacuated.

More resources are set to come in Monday.

Drivers are asked to avoid traveling on Parrott River Road.

