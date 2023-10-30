Cold is on the way today as temperatures drop off after lunchtime

This morning will be cloudy to start, with some lighter rain expected this afternoon. A cold front that stalled out over the weekend will make its way through the Two Virginias over the morning today. High temperatures will peak around lunchtime in the low 60s, after that we’ll see a pretty sharp decrease in temperatures. We’re looking to drop about 20 degrees from noon to 6 PM. Rain showers today will be pretty light, but persistent. Eventually we’ll see the rain taper off as we head into the overnight hours, but an isolated rain shower can’t be ruled out as we head into Tuesday morning.

Lighter rain will accompany the cold front today. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

For Halloween on Tuesday, we’re going to see mainly cloudy skies, with some lighter rain possible throughout the day though less widespread. We could also see some snowflakes mixing in, particularly in our upper elevations. High temperatures on Halloween are going to be pretty chilly, sitting in the mid 40s. As we head into the overnight hours, things will get pretty chilly for trick-or-treat time. Temperatures are looking to be in the upper 30s by 8 PM.

Halloween night will be pretty cold with temps in the 30s around 8 PM. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

As we head overnight into Wednesday, we’re going to see very frigid temps. Lows will be down in the 20s for a hard freeze, which has resulted in a Freeze Watch for Wyoming, McDowell, and Buchanan counties Tuesday night into Wednesday, likely extending into the rest of our remaining counties in the growing season soon. This cold is just about guaranteed to end the growing season for our entire area. Make sure to be prepared to let the faucets drip overnight Tuesday and Wednesday, as we’re watching the possibility for some record breaking cold on Wednesday. Stay tuned.

A Freeze Watch is in effect for a few counties Tuesday night. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

