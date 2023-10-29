We’ll be wet and windy at times to start the work week; a big cool-down will follow

TONIGHT (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front working through the area will bring rain to start the week. Tonight, we’ll see mainly cloudy skies, and the breeze will start to pick up a bit ahead of this incoming system. Temps overnight will hover in the upper 50s-low 60s, but will DROP THROUGHOUT THE DAY MONDAY as the colder air starts to surge in behind the front. We’ll see continuing showers (occasionally mixing with a few snowflakes across the higher terrain) Monday night-early Tuesday AM. Low temps should hit the 30s Monday night.

Tuesday will bring a gradually clearing after the morning, but we’ll be chilly and windy, with highs only in the 40s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy and cold with lows in the 20s for most.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week, with highs only in the 30s for many, and low temps Wednesday night look to fall well-below freezing in the 20s and teens!

We’ll start to moderate in temp with more sunshine into late week...

