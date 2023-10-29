“Spooktacular”: Bramwell begins newest celebration for all ages

The event encourages younger visitors, but “Ghost Tour” isn’t dead yet.
“Spooktacular”: Bramwell begins newest celebration for all ages
“Spooktacular”: Bramwell begins newest celebration for all ages(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAMWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) -The town of Bramwell is no stranger to Halloween celebrations, thanks to their “Ghost Tour.” But this year, they’ve created something new: “the Bramwell Spooktacular.” The change was made to appeal to families, and, based on the turnout, it seems to have worked.

“I think it’s just the family fun. You know, we have a lot of things for the kids to do this year. Not a lot of kids want to traipse around and listen to ghost stories; they want to play in a bounce house, and they want to be able to have face painting and things like that, so I think that’s a lot of the turnout is... the enjoyment for the family fun and the kids,” says Heather Bennett, an organizer for the new event.

Some of the new, family-friendly things include games, pumpkin painting, and a caution tape maze (all for free). There was also trick-or-treating on Main Street, with locals setting up tables to give away candy. We spoke to Alice Nelson, a Bramwell resident giving out candy at the Spooktacular, who says she’s pleased with the changes and the people and potential customers coming to the historic downtown.

“I love to see this little town coming back to life. It does my heart so good to see the town up and going again,” says Nelson.

But the changes don’t mean the scares are over. Later in the evening, the Spooktacular catered to an older audience with a Haunted Hay Maze, Haunted Hay Ride, and the return of Bramwell Ghost Tour.

Some of the other things at the Spooktacular include food trucks, local vendors, costume contests, and the return of the Chili Cook-off which back for its second year to raise money for the Bramwell Theater Foundation.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCoy faces numerous felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with a pursuit that ended in...
Family grieves teen killed in crash; suspect arraigned
Sioux Falls mom deals with bed bugs in hospital delivery room
Mom speaks after dealing with bed bugs in hospital delivery room
Football Friday, October 27: Part 2
Football Friday, October 27: Part 2
Monroe County Sheriff Jeffrey Jones
Monroe County takes first step to remove Sheriff Jeff Jones from office
Fatal crash leaves one dead on I-77 in Mercer County
Fatal crash leaves one dead on I-77 in Mercer County

Latest News

Halloween-themed race helps local teachers and students
Halloween-themed race helps local teachers and students
WVVA News at 6
Bluestone Technology Parks opens first hiking trail
Quick action stopped this fire from getting out of control
Quick action stops forest fire spread in Mercer County
Masonry students create tricycle track for Tazewell Primary School students
Masonry students create tricycle track for Tazewell Primary School students