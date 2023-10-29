Concord women’s soccer blanked by Charleston Sunday

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Concord Mountain lions women’s soccer team hosted the Charleston Golden Eagles Sunday in the team’s final home game of the season. Coming into the game, Concord was No. 2 in the Atlantic division of the Mountain East Conference, and Charleston was No. 1 and ranked 9th nationally.

It was a competitive start but in the 26th minute Charleston would squeak by a goal to take a 1-0 lead into halftime. Then in the second half, Charleston would score goals at the 72nd and 77th minute to put the game away. Concord loses 3-0.

Concord will play it’s final regular season game of the year at Glenville State Wednesday.

