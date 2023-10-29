Concord wins its first game of the season in dominant fashion over West Virginia Wesleyan

Mountain lions cruise to a 38-9 win over the Bobcats to end a winless start to the season
By Jon Surratt
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Concord Mountain lions came into Saturday finally looking for its first win of the season, hosting the West Virginia Wesleyan Bobcats.

The Mountain lions would do just that, scoring 31 first-half points, leading 31-3 at halftime. Both teams would score a touchdown in the fourth quarter leading to a 38-9 win for the Mountain lions. CU is now 1-8, with new head coach Brian Ferguson picking up his first win as Concord’s head coach.

