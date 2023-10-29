BSU falls big to Virginia Union in final home game of the season

Big Blue’s losing skid hits eight after falling to the Panthers 57-12 Saturday
BSU falls big to Virginia Union in final home game of the season
By Jon Surratt
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield State University (BSU) Big Blue hosted the Virginia Union Panthers Saturday. The Big Blue came in on a seven-game losing streak and looked to end that.

However, the Panthers would get out to a roaring start scoring 20 unanswered until the Big Blue would get a touchdown near the end of the first half. The Panthers would return the ensuing kickoff return for a touchdown, resulting in a 27-6 halftime deficit. In the end, the Big Blue would fall 57-12. The Big Blue are now 1-8 on the season.

