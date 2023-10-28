Cold front pushes in Monday morning. Occasional showers ahead of the front tomorrow

As we head through the rest of the evening, temperatures will be mild again sitting in the mid 50s. We’re going to stay dry for the most part, but as we head throughout the day on Sunday, things will begin to get wet. Mostly cloudy skies tonight with a light southerly wind.

Tonight will be mild again, but we'll see temps drop off tomorrow. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday winds will begin ramping up. Things could get a little gusty though midafternoon. The cold front will stall right over our area, leaving half of us with rain showers, and the other half mainly dry. Temperatures will be down in the low 70s throughout the day. The cold front will begin pushing as we head into Sunday night and Monday morning, giving us a wider coverage of rain Sunday evening.

Sunday will bring about scattered rain showers and some wind. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Monday is looking wet all around, though if the front moves fast enough we could see some clearing late afternoon and early evening. High temps on Monday will be in the low 60s and upper 50s, with low temperatures reaching down into the 30s. Halloween is looking pretty spooky with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. A few snowflakes could mix in with some rain through the day.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.