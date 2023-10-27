The weekend will bring a few finals days of warmth before a cool-down next week

tonight (maxuser | wv)

With southerly winds and more cloud cover moving in, overnight lows will be mild tonight, hitting the 60s. Tomorrow will bring increasing clouds and still mild temps in the upper 60s-mid 70s for most.

Sunday will still bring warm temps in the 60s and 70s, but as a cold front approaches, we’ll begin to see some light spotty showers on and off during the day. We’ll see a bit more rain then work in Sunday night, and Monday will bring wider spread showers as the front moves in. Highs to start next week we’ll be cooler, in the upper 50s-low 60s (but around average for this time of year in reality).

Halloween will be cold this year, with highs only in the 40s and lows in THE 20S for most Halloween night. BUNDLE UP IF TRICK -OR-TREATING! We’ll be breezy as well, and a few lingering showers/even some snowflakes will be possible across the highest terrain into Tuesday night-early Wednesday AM.

We’ll remain cold until after that until next weekend...

