The weekend will bring a few finals days of warmth before a cool-down next week

Temps will remain above average through Sunday
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
tonight
tonight(maxuser | wv)

With southerly winds and more cloud cover moving in, overnight lows will be mild tonight, hitting the 60s. Tomorrow will bring increasing clouds and still mild temps in the upper 60s-mid 70s for most.

FUTURECAST
FUTURECAST(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday will still bring warm temps in the 60s and 70s, but as a cold front approaches, we’ll begin to see some light spotty showers on and off during the day. We’ll see a bit more rain then work in Sunday night, and Monday will bring wider spread showers as the front moves in. Highs to start next week we’ll be cooler, in the upper 50s-low 60s (but around average for this time of year in reality).

DEPATURE FROM NORMAL
DEPATURE FROM NORMAL(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Halloween will be cold this year, with highs only in the 40s and lows in THE 20S for most Halloween night. BUNDLE UP IF TRICK -OR-TREATING! We’ll be breezy as well, and a few lingering showers/even some snowflakes will be possible across the highest terrain into Tuesday night-early Wednesday AM.

We’ll remain cold until after that until next weekend...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash leaves one dead on I-77 in Mercer County
Fatal crash leaves one dead on I-77 in Mercer County
McCoy faces numerous felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with a pursuit that ended in...
Family grieves teen killed in crash; suspect arraigned
WVVA Hometown Hero: William "Rocky" Hill
WVVA Hometown Hero: William “Rocky” Hill helps his community
FILE - Domino's is giving away pizza to people with student loans.
Have student loans? Domino’s is giving you free pizza
Natalie Cochran appears in court in Apr, 2023
Natalie Cochran re-indicted for murder of husband

Latest News

High pressure will begin moving to the southeast this weekend, bringing us colder weather
Chances for rain increase into the weekend, but we’ll stay warm for now
WVVA Today
WVVA Weather
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
High pressure will fight to keep us dry for the beginning of the weekend
WVVA News at 6
Full video forecast (10/26/2023)