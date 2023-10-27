Quick action stops forest fire spread in Mercer County

OAKVALE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Quick action by residents and the Oakvale Volunteer Fire Department contained a forest fire Thursday afternoon that was spreading to the top of a ridge.

The fire started beside Pigeon Creek Road near Oakvale late in the afternoon and was quickly climbing the steep terrain.

Nearby resident Ernie Carroll said he and others quickly started making a “fire line,” using rakes and shovels to remove the dry, highly flammable leaves and branches in the fire’s path, as Fire department members hosed water from below.

“We have three people working on the other side of the fire on the hill,” Carroll said, and that basically contained the blaze so it would burn out.

Fire Department spokesman Shannon Clyburn said the fire was fortunately under control and people should obey the fire laws now in effect in the state because the woods are extremely dry.

“Right now we are in the putting-it-out phase and it (the cause) will be determined in an investigation,” Clyburn said.

The fire laws, which include no outdoor burning until after 5 p.m. and before 7 a.m. and not throwing cigarette butts on the ground, should be observed, he added.

“Nobody should be burning as best they can,” he said of strictly following the burning regulations, especially as the woods remain very dry.

