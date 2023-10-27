Masonry students create tricycle track for Tazewell Primary School students

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Masonry students at the Tazewell County Career and Technical Center are finishing up a tricycle track for Tazewell’s Primary School. Students in the program have been working on the project for around two weeks.

The students say their instructor came up with the idea after talking with staff at the primary school. The students add that this project is one of the bigger ones they’ve done.

The tricycle track is going to be submitted for a state competition for SkillsUSA in Virginia Beach next spring.

“Makes me feel better as a person. It’s just something positive for the community instead of everyone focusing on the negative,” said Dylan Belcher.

“Makes me feel good, giving back to the community. Have something for them to look back on,” said Scottie Golcher,

It not just the masonry students helping with the project. Two cosmetology students are also helping by taking photos and understanding the project to help present it during the competition in the spring.

