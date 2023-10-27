Masonry students create tricycle track for Tazewell Primary School students

By Robert Castillo
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Masonry students at the Tazewell County Career and Technical Center are finishing up a tricycle track for Tazewell’s Primary School. Students in the program have been working on the project for around two weeks.

The students say their instructor came up with the idea after talking with staff at the primary school. The students add that this project is one of the bigger ones they’ve done.

The tricycle track is going to be submitted for a state competition for SkillsUSA in Virginia Beach next spring.

“Makes me feel better as a person. It’s just something positive for the community instead of everyone focusing on the negative,” said Dylan Belcher.

“Makes me feel good, giving back to the community. Have something for them to look back on,” said Scottie Golcher,

It not just the masonry students helping with the project. Two cosmetology students are also helping by taking photos and understanding the project to help present it during the competition in the spring.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash leaves one dead on I-77 in Mercer County
Fatal crash leaves one dead on I-77 in Mercer County
McCoy faces numerous felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with a pursuit that ended in...
Family grieves teen killed in crash; suspect arraigned
WVVA Hometown Hero: William "Rocky" Hill
WVVA Hometown Hero: William “Rocky” Hill helps his community
FILE - Domino's is giving away pizza to people with student loans.
Have student loans? Domino’s is giving you free pizza
Natalie Cochran appears in court in Apr, 2023
Natalie Cochran re-indicted for murder of husband

Latest News

Quick action stopped this fire from getting out of control
Quick action stops forest fire spread in Mercer County
Masonry students create tricycle track for Tazewell Primary School students
Masonry students create tricycle track for Tazewell Primary School students
Quick action stops forest fire spread in Mercer County
Quick action stops forest fire spread
Benefit dinner and auction happening to support Monroe County Animal League
Benefit dinner and auction happening to support Monroe County Animal League
WVDNR seeks meat processors for the Hunters Helping the Hungry program
WVDNR seeks meat processors for the Hunters Helping the Hungry program