High pressure will fight to keep us dry for the beginning of the weekend

Temps will stay warm, and rain chances will stay low into Friday-Saturday
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
TONIGHT
Tonight, we’ll see high clouds moving by, but will otherwise stay quiet and cool. Overnight, low temps will fall into the 40s and 50s.

TOMORROW
Tomorrow, we will see more high clouds building in, but we should stay mainly dry, with only the slim chance of a stray shower/sprinkle. Highs should hit the upper 60s-mid 70s again. We look dry through our Football Friday with temps in the 60s through most of the games. Overnight tomorrow night, we’ll be partly cloudy with low temps in the 40s and 50s again.

CHANCE OF RAIN
Saturday and Sunday will still bring mainly dry weather and above-normal temps. We could see some rain move in later Sunday night as a cold front begins to head in our direction.

DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL
Next week, Halloween weather could be more of a trick than a treat this year...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

