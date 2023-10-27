High pressure will fight to keep us dry for the beginning of the weekend

TONIGHT (maxuser | wvva weather)

Tonight, we’ll see high clouds moving by, but will otherwise stay quiet and cool. Overnight, low temps will fall into the 40s and 50s.

TOMORROW (maxuser | wvva weather)

Tomorrow, we will see more high clouds building in, but we should stay mainly dry, with only the slim chance of a stray shower/sprinkle. Highs should hit the upper 60s-mid 70s again. We look dry through our Football Friday with temps in the 60s through most of the games. Overnight tomorrow night, we’ll be partly cloudy with low temps in the 40s and 50s again.

CHANCE OF RAIN (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday and Sunday will still bring mainly dry weather and above-normal temps. We could see some rain move in later Sunday night as a cold front begins to head in our direction.

DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Next week, Halloween weather could be more of a trick than a treat this year...

STAY TUNED!

