Greenbrier East and Woodrow Wilson both fall to George Washington in regional championship

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Paul Cline Sports Complex was home to the two Region 3 Class AAA regional championships in boys and girls WVSSAC soccer. The Greenbrier East Lady Spartans took on the George Washington Lady Patriots in girls, while Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles took on the George Washington Patriots in boys.

The girls game was first, and the game was competitive all the way through. George Washington would score with five minutes left in the first half to take a 1-0 lead into break. In the second half, Greenbrier East could not come back any closer, falling 3-0.

In the boys game, George Washington again scored near the end of the half, scoring with four minutes left in the half, to take a 1-0 lead into break. The Patriots would make it 2-0, until the Flying Eagles would make it 2-1 off an Aiden Bell free kick. However, the Patriots would score on a penalty kick, and take the win 3-1.

Both Greenbrier East and Woodrow Wilson fail to make the state tournament.

