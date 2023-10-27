Gov. Justice orders flags half-staff in WV to honor Maine shooting victims

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In accordance with President Joe Biden, Governor Jim Justice has issued a proclamation that all U.S. and West Virginia flags will be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of a mass shooting in Maine on Oct. 25.

According to a press release from Gov. Justice, the proclamation went into effect on Thursday and will continue through sunset on Monday, Oct. 30.

The proclamation says the flag order is “a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence.”

