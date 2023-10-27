In Focus Preview: Veterans Day in the Two Virginias

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Coming up on this Sunday’s edition of In Focus out host Taylor Hankins is covering two Veteran’s Day events in the two Virginia’s.

We sit down with organizers from Princeton’s Veteran’s Stand Down Breakfast and Tazewell’s Veterans’ Parade to discuss the logistics of their events as well as why it is important to honor those that have served our county.

Get the full story 9am Sunday on WVVA’s In Focus.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.