Chances for rain increase into the weekend, but we’ll stay warm for now

Temperatures overnight will remain incredibly mild.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ve seen beautiful weather all week long, but we’re finally going to see a shift in the weather pattern as we head into the weekend. Mostly cloudy this afternoon as high pressure remains strong in our area. Temperatures will continue to be in the low 70s once again. We could see a stray rain shower today, mainly in the morning, but the afternoon should stay mostly dry.

Highs will be in the 70s again today despite the heavier clouds
Highs will be in the 70s again today despite the heavier clouds(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight we’ll continue to see more clouds building in. Temperatures tonight will only reach down into the mid to upper 50s, staying mild overnight the next few evenings. As we head into the weekend, high pressure will slowly begin inching to the southeast, allowing a cold front to get closer, bringing us a chance of rain and more clouds.

High pressure will begin moving to the southeast this weekend, bringing us colder weather
High pressure will begin moving to the southeast this weekend, bringing us colder weather(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

High temperatures on Tuesday are looking to be in the 40s, so enjoy these last few days in the 70s while we’ve got them. Overnight lows mid-week are going to be in the 20s, so we’ll definitely need to let those faucets drip. Nicer weather looks to build in after that.

Temperatures will be down in the 20s through next week.
Temperatures will be down in the 20s through next week.(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash leaves one dead on I-77 in Mercer County
Fatal crash leaves one dead on I-77 in Mercer County
McCoy faces numerous felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with a pursuit that ended in...
Family grieves teen killed in crash; suspect arraigned
WVVA Hometown Hero: William "Rocky" Hill
WVVA Hometown Hero: William “Rocky” Hill helps his community
FILE - Domino's is giving away pizza to people with student loans.
Have student loans? Domino’s is giving you free pizza
Natalie Cochran appears in court in Apr, 2023
Natalie Cochran re-indicted for murder of husband

Latest News

WVVA Today
WVVA Weather
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
High pressure will fight to keep us dry for the beginning of the weekend
WVVA News at 6
Full video forecast (10/26/2023)
Rain chances increase tomorrow
Dry once again today, but a shift in the weather pattern is coming.