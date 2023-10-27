Chances for rain increase into the weekend, but we’ll stay warm for now

We’ve seen beautiful weather all week long, but we’re finally going to see a shift in the weather pattern as we head into the weekend. Mostly cloudy this afternoon as high pressure remains strong in our area. Temperatures will continue to be in the low 70s once again. We could see a stray rain shower today, mainly in the morning, but the afternoon should stay mostly dry.

Highs will be in the 70s again today despite the heavier clouds (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight we’ll continue to see more clouds building in. Temperatures tonight will only reach down into the mid to upper 50s, staying mild overnight the next few evenings. As we head into the weekend, high pressure will slowly begin inching to the southeast, allowing a cold front to get closer, bringing us a chance of rain and more clouds.

High pressure will begin moving to the southeast this weekend, bringing us colder weather (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

High temperatures on Tuesday are looking to be in the 40s, so enjoy these last few days in the 70s while we’ve got them. Overnight lows mid-week are going to be in the 20s, so we’ll definitely need to let those faucets drip. Nicer weather looks to build in after that.

Temperatures will be down in the 20s through next week. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

