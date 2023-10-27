Bluestone Technology Parks opens first hiking trail

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Nature is taking center stage at the Bluestone Technology Park in Tazewell County.

On Friday, county leaders unveiled the business park’s first hiking trail. The project cost the county roughly $26,000, but they say the funds will go a long way toward attracting new businesses that are looking for recreational opportunities for their employees.

“Think of the Bluestone like a resume,” explained Charlie Stacy, the Board of Supervisors Representative for the Eastern District of Tazewell County. “You’re trying to make yourself stand out from the others, and that’s where every amenity that we can put out here, you know, combined with a good workforce and a good location makes us, you know, a little more attractive, and we want to become more attractive than the industrial park in the next community that they’re looking at.”

While the Bluestone Trail will be in the backyard of the park’s businesses, it isn’t just designed to be a quick break from work. Those on the county’s Recreational Development Authority hope it can also serve as a way for people to reconnect with nature.

“The value of it [trail] is just unbelievable: the health part, the mental aspect, the educational aspect,” shared the authority’s chair, Curtis Breeding. “It’s so important to our people to be a part of the outdoors. It’s just where we began, and this is where we’ll end.”

And with 680 acres of park to play with, Tazewell County leadership says they are already mapping out more trail routes.

“Our long-term plan is to continue the trail up the mountain, up the slope of the mountain here, and connect with an existing trail we have coming up the south side of the mountain,” said Eric Young, Tazewell County Administrator. “So, hopefully, we’ll be back out here again in a couple years and have you a bigger trail.”

The Bluestone Trail is roughly two-and-a-half miles long but has multiple exit points for those just wanting to enjoy a short walk. The trail is open to workers in the business park, as well as the public. Dogs are welcome to enjoy the park, but horses are not permitted to use the trail.

There are currently two businesses located inside the Bluestone Technology Park. Stacy tells WVVA that a fire station is looking to move its operations there as well.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.