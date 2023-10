BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield needed a win to keep its playoff hopes alive and the Beavers got the job done.

The Beavers converted multiple big plays and did so both through the air and on the ground. Thursday’s 47-13 win over Giles was Head Coach, Fred Simon’s 300th career victory.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.