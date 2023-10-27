Benefit dinner and auction happening to support Monroe County Animal League

By Robert Castillo
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Monroe County Animal League will be having their annual benefit dinner and auction soon. The event is held every year to help raise funds for the non-profit organization.

Monroe County does not have an animal shelter so the animal league does a lot of work for animals in the county. The benefit dinner and auction is happening on Nov. 4 at the Lindside United Methodist Church beginning at 4 pm.

The dinner will include lasagna, salad, bread, a drink and a dessert for $11.

“We have crafts that people donate. We have quilts, we have dinnerware. A lot of stuff animal related. We make up a lot of baskets. We get a lot of gift certificates which we incorporate into basket with lots of other items. So it’s always a good deal,” said President of the Monroe County Animal League, Dina Wood.

