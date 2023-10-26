Wild and Wonderful Nutrition opens in Princeton

By Mark Hughes
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -The City of Princeton officially welcomed a new business to Princeton Thursday afternoon.

Wild and Wonderful Nutrition had a ribbon cutting at their location at three forty-nine Mercer Street.

This new venture is for people that are health conscious looking for someone that serves healthy meal replacement protein shakes.

They also offer specialty energized tea bombs, coffee, and other healthy beverages.

Owner Taylor Hazelwood says that there is not anybody offering healthy drinks in our area, so she wanted to give people an alternative.

“I feel like there is so many restaurants here and there is not much representation for people that are either on their fitness journey or just want to have healthier options, so we wanted to give that to everyone.”

The hours at Wild and Wonderful Nutrition are Monday through Friday from 7am until 4pm and Saturday from 8am until 2pm

