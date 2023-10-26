Scarecrow contest draws tourists to Uptown Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Uptown Beckley is covered in Fall colors this week as the city’s annual Scarecrow Competition gets underway. Several local businesses and organizations are competing for prizes.

Visitors are invited to go to the Beckley Events Facebook Page and ‘like’ their favorite. The entry will the most likes will receive a $100 prize, while second and third place will receive $50 and $25, respectively.

“It’s all just about building community and seeing everybody’s creativity for this time of year,” explained Beckley Events Coordinator Jill Moorefield.

Businesses participating include Beckley Water, the Raleigh Playhouse, Sage & Lila, Beckley’s Women’s Club, and Dias Floral, among many others.

The competition will last through noon on October 31st.

