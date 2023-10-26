Radford University innovates to reverse enrollment decline

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - This week, Radford University launched an initiative that will cover tuition for many of its Virginia students. But the school has also embraced other changes, including a major rebranding and a new policy that will streamline the admissions process for some students.

The last year and a half brought new leadership.

“Of our cabinet, six of the seven cabinet members are new in that period, “Radford University President Bret Danilowicz told WDBJ7 in an interview. “If you include me, seven of eight of our members are new.”

And Danilowicz said his team brings a fresh perspective to the Radford campus.

“I love that we are taking time as a cabinet to reflect on what we can do differently, how do we break the mold at the university so that we are changing with the population, we’re changing with the dynamics of the state, and we’re continuing to add an increasing value to the Commonwealth,” he said.

The Tuition Promise for students whose families have an adjusted gross income of $100,000 or less is one innovation. Direct Admission for students who meet specific academic requirements is another. And so is the recent introduction of new branding.

Danilowicz said the university is responding to a national trend, in which many public, state universities in rural areas are facing enrollment declines.

“So this is a time for Radford University to step up, say this is how we’re different, this is why we’re a fantastic educational destination, and to try to stave off some of the declines that are kind of occurring nationally,” Danilowicz said.

Danilowicz said he hopes the changes that Radford has embraced, and is still contemplating, will keep the university in its sweet spot, as a mid-sized institution with stable enrollment, providing opportunities for people across the Commonwealth to access an affordable four-year degree.

