Public invited to drop off unwanted, unused medications during Drug Takeback Day


By Annie Moore
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - ‘Drug Takeback Day’ is set for this Saturday, October 28th. The event is hosted each year by local, state, and federal partners to help reduce the risk of unwanted or unused drugs falling into the wrong hands.

In Raleigh County, there will be a number of drop off locations. From 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. deputies will be on hand at Crab Orchard Pharmacy on Robert C. Byrd Drive to accept medications, no questions asked.

“We all try to keep pills out of reach. But we can’t watch our children all the time and you never know when a kid is going to get into something they shouldn’t. So when you’re finished with that, especially narcotics, put them in a sandwich bag and we’ll dispose of them Saturday,” explained Sheriff J.C. Canaday.

Sheriff Canaday said his department also has a box devoted specifically for this purpose available 24/7.

Beckley Police will also be hosting a Drug Takeback event. Their drop off will be during the same time, except located at the Beckley Police headquarters in Uptown.

To find a location near you, visit Take Back Day (dea.gov)

