Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center receives 20 years of low-cost energy through solar panel project

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center in Beckley is channeling the power of the sun. The center unveiled its new solar panel technology to the public at a ceremony Wednesday evening.

Scott Miller, Executive Director of Just For Kids, says the project cost roughly $28,000 but adds- with the help of local donations, grant opportunities and even federal funding- the non-profit only had to pay $500 for 20 years of usage.

Miller tells WVVA that the money they’ll save on their electrical bill will go back into helping local kids.

“We can use those couple of thousand dollars a year probably for programming, for things, for the kids and so this is a way to really- it’s a win, win,” he shared.

According to Miller, the panels are currently taking in two times the energy per day that the center uses. He explains that this extra energy will convert into credits and be used in the summer to offset any additional electricity generated by the center’s air conditioners.

