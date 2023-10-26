GTT @ Noon: Spooky season showings plus U.S. Air Force’s Heritage of America performs live & free at The Granada

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Air Force’s Heritage of America Band is gracing the stage of the Historic Granada this coming November.

It is a free concert for our community and celebrating the men and women who have served our country.

It all kicks off at 7 PM on November 1st, 2023.

Tim Smith with the Granada stopped by for Granada Theater Thursday to tell our Joshua Bolden all about it in the interview above.

The Historic Granada Theater is located at 537 Commerce Street in Bluefield, WV.

It’s additional theaters are located below the Granada and the entrance is on the Raleigh Street side of the facility.

More details can be found on BluefieldGranada.com

