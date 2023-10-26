Fatal crash leaves one dead on I-77 in Mercer County

By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Bluefield man was pronounced dead after a single vehicle crash on I-77 in Mercer County, Wednesday.

According to a press release from the West Virginia State police the crash happened around the 14-mile marker in the southbound side of the interstate. When troopers arrived, they observed a silver 2001 Toyota Sequoia on its side in the median in a wooded area.

The driver of the car was identified as 39 years old Clyde Milton Casey II of Bluefield, WV, who was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

This crash is still under investigation by the state police.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCoy faces numerous felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with a pursuit that ended in...
Family grieves teen killed in crash; suspect arraigned
WVVA Hometown Hero: William "Rocky" Hill
WVVA Hometown Hero: William “Rocky” Hill helps his community
FILE - Domino's is giving away pizza to people with student loans.
Have student loans? Domino’s is giving you free pizza
Natalie Cochran appears in court in Apr, 2023
Natalie Cochran re-indicted for murder of husband

Latest News

Masonry students smooth out a fresh concrete pour for the tricycle track
Masonry students create tricycle track for Tazewell Primary School students
Birthdays: 10.27.23
Birthdays: 10.27.23
Flag flown at half staff
Gov. Justice orders flags half-staff in WV to honor Maine shooting victims
In Focus Preview: Veterans Day in the Two Virginias
In Focus Preview: Veterans Day in the Two Virginias
WVVA Today
In Focus Preview: Veterans Day in the Two Virginias