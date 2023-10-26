Disassociated WVU fraternity suspended by national organization

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia University charter of Phi Sigma Kappa was suspended on Wednesday by the organization’s grand council.

According to a press release from WVU Today, the decision comes after WVU representatives met with the national organization to share reports of “concerning behavior”.

Phi Sigma Kappa is not a recognized WVU student organization, and was disassociated previously for conduct-related issues.

The press release says that even though the fraternity is not recognized by the University, student members must still follow the Student Code of Conduct, and violations will be addressed appropriately.

The suspension closes the chapter and ends all activities, however students will be allowed to complete their leases through May 2024.

To view the current status of fraternity and sorority chapters at WVU, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.