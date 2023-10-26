Chris Stapleton announces multiple new tour dates
(Gray News) – Country music star Chris Stapleton is extending his “All-American Road Show” tour next year, adding several more stops.
Tickets for the newly added shows will go on sale Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. local time. For ticket details, visit Stapleton’s website here.
Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. local time until Nov. 2 at 10 p.m. local time. For presale details, visit Citi’s website here.
Here is the full list of tour dates. Newly added shows are in bold:
Oct. 26 — Tulsa, Oklahoma — BOK Center (SOLD OUT)
Oct. 27 — Dallas, Texas — Dos Equis Pavilion (SOLD OUT)
Oct. 28 — Dallas, Texas — Dos Equis Pavilion (SOLD OUT)
Nov. 11 — Tampa, Florida — Walmart Presents: Heroes & Headliners – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Nov. 16 — Lafayette, Louisiana — Cajundome
Nov. 17 — Houston, Texas — Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Nov. 18 — Corpus Christi, Texas — American Bank Center Arena
March 2, 2024 — San Diego, California — Petco Park
April 3, 2024 — Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada — Canada Life Centre
April 4, 2024 — Grand Forks, North Dakota — Alerus Center
April 6, 2024 — Minneapolis, Minnesota — U.S. Bank Stadium
May 4, 2024 — Indianapolis, Indiana — Lucas Oil Stadium
May 9, 2024 — West Palm Beach, Florida — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
May 11, 2024 — Jacksonville, Florida — Everbank Stadium
May 22, 2024 — Rapid City, South Dakota — The Monument
May 25, 2024 — Ames, Iowa — Jack Trice Stadium
May 31, 2024 — Cleveland, Ohio — Blossom Music Center
June 1, 2024 — Charlotte, North Carolina — Bank of America Stadium
June 6, 2024 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
June 7, 2024 — Bristow, Virginia — Jiffy Lube Live
June 8, 2024 — East Rutherford, New Jersey — MetLife Stadium
June 12, 2024 — Kansas City, Missouri — T-Mobile Center
June 26, 2024 — Los Angeles, California — Hollywood Bowl
June 29, 2024 — Salt Lake City, Utah — Rice-Eccles Stadium
July 11, 2024 — Buffalo, New York — Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 12, 2024 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 13, 2024 — Detroit, Michigan — Ford Field
July 18, 2024 — Toledo, Ohio — Huntington Center
July 19, 2024 — Columbus, Ohio — Schottenstein Center
July 20, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois — Soldier Field
July 25, 2024 — Nampa, Idaho — Ford Idaho Center Arena
July 26, 2024 — Portland, Oregon — RV Inn Styles Resort Amphitheater
July 27, 2024 — Seattle, Washington — T-Mobile Park
Aug. 1, 2024 — Gilford, New Hampshire — BankNH Pavilion
Aug. 2, 2024 — Gilford, New Hampshire — BankNH Pavilion
Aug. 9, 2024 — Nashville, Tennessee — Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 21, 2024 — Birmingham, Alabama — The Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Aug. 22, 2024 — Little Rock, Arkansas — Simmons Bank Arena
Oct. 16, 2024 — Manchester, England — AO Arena (SOLD OUT)
Oct. 17, 2024 — Glasgow, Scotland — OVO Hydro Arena (SOLD OUT)
Oct. 20, 2024 — Dublin, Ireland — 3Arena (SOLD OUT)
Oct. 22, 2024 — Birmingham, England — Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)
Oct. 23, 2024 — London, England — The O2 (SOLD OUT)
December 7, 2024 — Las Vegas, Nevada — Allegiant Stadium
Opening acts vary from city to city, but include Sheryl Crow, Elle King, Marcus King, Nikki Lane, Willie Nelson and Family, Grace Potter, Allen Stone, Marty Stuart, Turnpike Troubadours, The War and Treaty and Lainey Wilson.
Stapleton, an eight-time Grammy winner, will release his new album “Higher” on Nov. 10.
