5th grader brings prized horse to school for show and tell, thanks to principal

A group of elementary students shared the playground with a special visitor on Monday. (Source: WCAX)
By Jessica Tara and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLCOTT, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – A group of Vermont elementary school students were treated to a very special visitor during show and tell on Monday.

Most students bring their favorite toy, a prized possession, or maybe a dog or cat, if they’re lucky. But Wolcott Elementary School fifth grader Leigh Ann Judd brought her horse Maggie to show and tell.

Leigh Ann and Maggie have won many competitions together, something the fifth grader started nearly seven years ago already.

“It’s so fun because you just get to ride them and then you get to learn new things every day,” she said.

Wolcott Principal Dennis Hill said Leigh Ann is very humble about the numerous ribbons she has won, and when he found out about her decorated history with horses, he couldn’t reign in his excitement.

“Here’s a kid who has won hundreds of ribbons in horse competitions and humbly doesn’t say a word about it unless you ask her,” Hill said.

Although some schools are animal-free zones, Hill gladly welcomed Maggie to the campus for show and tell. He said getting to know his students’ passions outside of school and incorporating them in an academic setting is rewarding.

“When you find a student who has real talent that is not always represented well in the academic setting, I think it’s really important to showcase that,” Hill said. “It builds self-confidence, it encourages other kids to participate in extracurricular sort of events.”

Hill said he is looking into creating an outdoor education program for the school that would incorporate things like this more often.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCoy faces numerous felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with a pursuit that ended in...
Family grieves teen killed in crash; suspect arraigned
Sioux Falls mom deals with bed bugs in hospital delivery room
Mom speaks after dealing with bed bugs in hospital delivery room
Football Friday, October 27: Part 2
Football Friday, October 27: Part 2
Monroe County Sheriff Jeffrey Jones
Monroe County takes first step to remove Sheriff Jeff Jones from office
Fatal crash leaves one dead on I-77 in Mercer County
Fatal crash leaves one dead on I-77 in Mercer County

Latest News

Pence: I have decided to suspend my campaign for president effective today. (Source: Pool)
Pence suspends campaign effective Saturday
Former Vice President Mike Pence arrives to speak at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Former Vice President Mike Pence ends campaign for the White House
An image of a recycling facility where law enforcement found the body of Robert Card, the...
Maine mass killing suspect had mental health issues, purchased guns legally, authorities say
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line during a strike at the Stellantis Sterling...
AP Sources: Auto workers, Stellantis reach tentative contract deal that follows model set by Ford
A Kansas couple has been given their money back from an HVAC company for work that reportedly...
Couple gets nearly $30K back from company after reporting incomplete work on home