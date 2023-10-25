UVA students protesting war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas

Hundreds of students at the University of Virginia are protesting the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hundreds of students at the University of Virginia are protesting the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

Protestors gathered at the UVA Rotunda Wednesday, October 25, to show support for the Palestinians, as well as to call on the U.S. to step away.

“It’s a genocide,” fourth-year student Lana Al’saloum. “People are dying, and it’s time to stop.”

“I hope that this and other protests and rallies around the country will call attention into this conflict, and that will call attention on the needs and grievances of both sides,” Eyleen O’rourke, a faculty member, said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash leaves one dead on I-77 in Mercer County
Fatal crash leaves one dead on I-77 in Mercer County
McCoy faces numerous felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with a pursuit that ended in...
Family grieves teen killed in crash; suspect arraigned
WVVA Hometown Hero: William "Rocky" Hill
WVVA Hometown Hero: William “Rocky” Hill helps his community
FILE - Domino's is giving away pizza to people with student loans.
Have student loans? Domino’s is giving you free pizza
Natalie Cochran appears in court in Apr, 2023
Natalie Cochran re-indicted for murder of husband

Latest News

Masonry students smooth out a fresh concrete pour for the tricycle track
Masonry students create tricycle track for Tazewell Primary School students
Birthdays: 10.27.23
Birthdays: 10.27.23
Flag flown at half staff
Gov. Justice orders flags half-staff in WV to honor Maine shooting victims
In Focus Preview: Veterans Day in the Two Virginias
In Focus Preview: Veterans Day in the Two Virginias
WVVA Today
In Focus Preview: Veterans Day in the Two Virginias