Unsolved Virginia: Ten years after Christopher Douthat disappeared, family still wants answers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday marks ten years since the disappearance of Christopher Douthat. In the last decade, Virginia State Police have taken over the case, as his family begs for closure.

WDBJ7′s Sophia Borrelli spoke with them and shares the latest in our Unsolved Virginia story.

“Somebody knows something. People just don’t disappear. They just don’t vanish into thin air,” said Michael Douthat, Christopher Douthat’s brother.

For ten years, the Douthat family has never given up hope, searching for answers as to what happened to Christopher Douthat. Mary Douthat said her son loved to fish, hunt, and play guitar. Michael described his brother as a wonderful man.

“He loved his family and just trying his best to treat others how he would want to be treated. The golden rule. That’s what he lived by,” said Michael Douthat.

After October 25, 2013, Christopher was never reported to be seen or heard from again.

“Didn’t deserve what happened to him,” said Michael Douthat.

His family reported him missing to Vinton Police, who then turned over the case to Virginia State Police in January 2018. Senior Special Agent Douglas Hubert is the lead investigator.

“Somebody out there probably does hold these puzzle pieces that I need to put this case together,” said Hubert, Senior Special Agent with Virginia State Police.

Hubert said he’s been able to put a timeline together for that Friday in 2013. Christopher’s mom drove him to Vinton Roofing, where he worked.

“Last thing he said to me, he said mom I love ya, and I said I love you too,” said Mary Douthat, Christopher’s mother.

He got off of work early that day, was seen on surveillance video, cashing a check, and then went to Chaps Tavern in Roanoke.

From there Christopher walked toward the Food Lion in Southeast Roanoke to meet a friend, according to Hubert.

”He was earlier than what his time was to meet, he got off work early that day, he was in contact with very minimal amount of people on that Friday. We do have Chris’s phone records from that day, and know who he had contact with…. Chris’s cell phone mapping indicates that he was there in the southeast area, and that he was very close to the proximity of Food Lion sometime prior to 5 p.m., and that was the last contact that was made with Chris,” said Hubert.

Hubert said he has been met with some obstacles in this case as time goes on.

”The delay comes into people’s memories, thoughts and things like that, when you go to interview people that are, you know, not a suspect, but a witness to something or something like that. They don’t have all the details remembered and all that because we don’t work like that; there’s no reason to remember all those things,” said Hubert.

Since 2018, Virginia State Police have done around a hundred interviews and traveled up and down the East Coast to track down leads and information. Even though Christopher is still considered missing, Virginia State Police are investigating this as a homicide.

Hubert said he does believe there are people out there who know what happened to Christopher.

“I have one particular person of interest and I’ve, you know, there are five, there are five parties that are very familiar with Chris’s location, and what happened with Chris... I didn’t meet Chris, but I’ve met Chris through this investigation. No doubt about it, it causes me, it causes me anxiety, it causes me a lot of time off work and everything thinking about it, I can’t, I can’t actually wrap my head around how this can happen to someone and that we’re, you know, 10 years later, and I cannot get the momentum I need on something, I just don’t understand it,” said Hubert.

Both Hubert and Christopher’s family ask for anyone who knows something to come forward.

”It can be solved, but it’s not going to rely on me. It’s not gonna rely on the family. It’s going to take somebody coming forward with that piece of information for Chris to be found,” said Hubert.

Christopher’s brother has a message for those he believes had something to do with his disappearance.

“You dirtbags, that had something to do with my brother’s disappearance, we are going to find out and we’re not going to give up. We’re not going to give up,” said Michael Douthat.

Christopher’s family is asking for people in the community to turn on their porch lights Wednesday night on honor of Christopher.

Anyone with information about Christopher Douthat’s disappearance can call Senior Special Agent Doug Hubert with Virginia State Police at 540-375-9589. You can remain anonymous.

