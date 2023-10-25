Two arrested for armed robbery in Kanawha Falls

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT
KANAWHA FALLS, W.Va. (WVVA) - A man and woman are in custody following an armed robbery in Kanawha Falls, Fayette County.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, a deputy was dispatched at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, October 24 to a robbery call at 601 Kanawha Falls Road.

During the investigation, deputies took a statement and learned that Samuel Frederick Stewart Jr., of Kanawha Falls, pointed a shotgun at a man from outside of his residence and demanded that the man step inside his home. Once inside the home, the victim stated that Stewart then demanded that he get “naked,” put down his cell phone and leave the residence.

Members of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Tactical Operations Unit executed a search warrant of Stewarts residence at approximately 1:23 a.m. There, deputies found a loaded 12 gauge shotgun along with a cell phone and clothing matching the description of the ones belonging to the victim. Also located inside the residence was a clear baggie containing a substance consistent with Heroin, a Schedule I Controlled Substance and a clear baggie containing a substance consistent with Methamphetamine, a Schedule II Controlled Substance.

Deputies also located a set of digital scales.

Stewart Jr., 43 of Kanawha Falls, WV was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Armed Robbery and is currently in the Southern Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond. Mr. Stewart also had an active Bench Warrant in Fayette County and an active Capias out of Kanawha County.

Chasity M. Hughes, 27 of Kanawha Falls, WV was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver and is currently in the Southern Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

