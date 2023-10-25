Social media impacts on children

Several states have joined together to file a lawsuit against Meta
Several states have joined together to file a lawsuit against Meta
By Ariana Mintz
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several states including West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky joined together to file a lawsuit against Meta a parent company to different social media platforms. The lawsuit alleges Meta’s products have caused harm to young user’s through addictive features. Some of these features being infinite news feeds and frequent notifications.

Ashley Stephens, Family & Community Engagement Facilitator with Cabell County Schools, said, “one of the most difficult things about social media is that it is impervious- it’s everywhere.”

Erica Hardesty is a social worker with Cabell County Schools and said, “there’s an increase of anxiety and depression when children have been utilizing electronics for a long period of time... when they start to have those feelings of anxiety- how to come down and really verbalize- ‘okay this is what I need’ and exploring different kids of coping skills that we can use both at school and at home.”

She said having some time to unplug can be really helpful with mental health.

“I think socially it’s hard for them to connect you know with - when there’s no device in front of them and so we’re seeing some social skills - and you know how to hold conversations - how to ask questions - how to be friends,” Hardesty said.

Hardesty did say it is easy to get in tune with these skills.

Stephens is mother of two and has some advice.

“So from there we look at do they have the maturity to handle it. As a parent or grandparent- ‘do I have the capacity to monitor it?’ ‘is this something I’m comfortable you know seeing a device going through and finding all the ins and outs’ ‘can I find the hidden chat rooms?’ ‘can I find those things’ because it’s not only ‘can my child handle it?’ but ‘can I help them,” Stephens said.

Stephens also said to help ease your child into social media “let them start with something small and monitor the daylights out of it- when and if they’ve proven you know responsibility there- then you can open it up a little bit.”

Stephens said to monitor devices if you think your child may be on social media behind your back.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash leaves one dead on I-77 in Mercer County
Fatal crash leaves one dead on I-77 in Mercer County
McCoy faces numerous felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with a pursuit that ended in...
Family grieves teen killed in crash; suspect arraigned
WVVA Hometown Hero: William "Rocky" Hill
WVVA Hometown Hero: William “Rocky” Hill helps his community
FILE - Domino's is giving away pizza to people with student loans.
Have student loans? Domino’s is giving you free pizza
Natalie Cochran appears in court in Apr, 2023
Natalie Cochran re-indicted for murder of husband

Latest News

One of the cats that Dina Wood is fostering right now
Benefit dinner and auction happening to support Monroe County Animal League
Masonry students smooth out a fresh concrete pour for the tricycle track
Masonry students create tricycle track for Tazewell Primary School students
Birthdays: 10.27.23
Birthdays: 10.27.23
Flag flown at half staff
Gov. Justice orders flags half-staff in WV to honor Maine shooting victims
In Focus Preview: Veterans Day in the Two Virginias
In Focus Preview: Veterans Day in the Two Virginias