Raleigh County jury finds man guilty of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A verdict is reached in the case of a Raleigh County man on trial for the third-degree sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl. Alex Mills was found guilty of the crimes by a jury of his peers on Wednesday.

According to Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Morgan Spolarich, the assaults took place in June of 2020, when then 18-year-old Mills took the girl to his home near Ghent.

“The first night they hung out, nothing happened. She returned home. The second time they met up and went to Alex’s house would be the first night they would have sexual intercourse. The third night, the very next night they met up, they went to Alex’s house and had sexual intercourse,” said Spolarich during opening statements.

In West Virginia, the age of consent is 16, and there must not be more than four-year difference between the two individuals. In this case, the girl was 12 and Mills was 18. While their ages alone met the criteria, Mills’ defense team attempted to make the case that there was confusion over the victim’s actual age. They also raised questions over whether Mills was competent enough to even understand the age of consent.

“Alex is legally blind. Alex has an 8th grade education. Alex was in special education for all of those years before he dropped out,” defense counsel Mackenzie Munns told the jury.

Later in the day, the prosecution played Mills interview with police, where he indicated that he knew the victim was at least below the age of 16 prior to bringing the 12-year-old to his home the first night they had sex.

“She said she was 13 getting ready to turn 14,” Mills told the investigator during the interview.

In the end, questions over Mills’ competency were not enough to sway the jury. They came back with a verdict of guilty on both counts.

Mills’ sentencing is set for November 15, at 9 a.m.

The case was investigated by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. Assistant prosecutors Morgan Spolarich and Lindsey Thompson handled the case for the prosecution.

