June O. Shott Foundation provides new playground for children at the Wade Center in Mercer County

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A local after-school non-profit has been able to provide new playground equipment for its students thanks to one of the Two Virginias’ area foundations.

The June Oblinger Shott Foundation provided funds to purchase the materials to build the new playground at the Wade Center.

Some of the congregation at Grandin Baptist Church visited with the non-profit recently to assist in the construction effort as seen in the video above.

The Wade Center has been serving children in our communities for decades first as traditional school within the Mercer County School system before being converted into a non-profit after school program as describe below:

The Wade Center is funded by grants and support from donations by community members.

More information on how to sign up can be found on wadecenter.com and by calling this number: (304) 323-3777

