June O. Shott Foundation provides new playground for children at the Wade Center in Mercer County

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A local after-school non-profit has been able to provide new playground equipment for its students thanks to one of the Two Virginias’ area foundations.

The June Oblinger Shott Foundation provided funds to purchase the materials to build the new playground at the Wade Center.

Some of the congregation at Grandin Baptist Church visited with the non-profit recently to assist in the construction effort as seen in the video above.

The Wade Center has been serving children in our communities for decades first as traditional school within the Mercer County School system before being converted into a non-profit after school program as describe below:

“In the heart of the community with the community in our heart” Located in the heart of Bluefield, West Virginia, near the intersection of routes 52 and 19, the Wade Center provides the perfect strategic location to meet the needs of the greater Bluefield Community. In 2005, we formed a nonprofit group to raise funds to purchase and restore the former Wade School building. This large facility includes a cafeteria, gym, theater, and 6 classrooms. The Wade Center has repurposed the classrooms into spaces for computer labs, art classes, tutoring, game room, clothing closet, backpack supply closet, and more. The Wade Center was created to alleviate hunger, poor leaning outcomes, and the emotional stresses experienced by families living in poverty. In Bluefield, WV (population 9,648 according to the 2020 Census), we live with the effects of an economy and population in decline for decades. Census data indicates that 20.6% live in poverty. Approximately 80% of households have a computer, but less than 70% have internet access. There are currently 50 students enrolled, and we maintain a waiting list. Approximately half are minorities, and many are in foster care. We do not charge fees to their families for our services.

The Wade Center is funded by grants and support from donations by community members.

More information on how to sign up can be found on wadecenter.com and by calling this number: (304) 323-3777

