Former Tazewell County deputy takes plea deal

By Robert Castillo
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - A former Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office deputy has accepted a plea deal relating to three charges. Summer Hess was arrested last month and charged with child endangerment, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and assault and battery.

As part of her plea agreement Hess pleaded guilty to all three charges. She received a suspended sentence and will face no jail time for the assault and battery and delinquency charges.

Right now she is on six months probation for the child endangerment charge with another court date set for April of next year.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash leaves one dead on I-77 in Mercer County
Fatal crash leaves one dead on I-77 in Mercer County
McCoy faces numerous felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with a pursuit that ended in...
Family grieves teen killed in crash; suspect arraigned
WVVA Hometown Hero: William "Rocky" Hill
WVVA Hometown Hero: William “Rocky” Hill helps his community
FILE - Domino's is giving away pizza to people with student loans.
Have student loans? Domino’s is giving you free pizza
Natalie Cochran appears in court in Apr, 2023
Natalie Cochran re-indicted for murder of husband

Latest News

Masonry students smooth out a fresh concrete pour for the tricycle track
Masonry students create tricycle track for Tazewell Primary School students
Birthdays: 10.27.23
Birthdays: 10.27.23
Flag flown at half staff
Gov. Justice orders flags half-staff in WV to honor Maine shooting victims
In Focus Preview: Veterans Day in the Two Virginias
In Focus Preview: Veterans Day in the Two Virginias
WVVA Today
In Focus Preview: Veterans Day in the Two Virginias