Former Tazewell County deputy takes plea deal

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - A former Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office deputy has accepted a plea deal relating to three charges. Summer Hess was arrested last month and charged with child endangerment, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and assault and battery.

As part of her plea agreement Hess pleaded guilty to all three charges. She received a suspended sentence and will face no jail time for the assault and battery and delinquency charges.

Right now she is on six months probation for the child endangerment charge with another court date set for April of next year.

