First responders gear up for C.A.R.E. event

By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A community event for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, autism, and other special needs will return to Princeton City Hall November 2.

This is the second year the Children and Resident’s Encounter or C.A.R.E program hosted by the Southern Highlands Community Health Center and Community Connections will be coming to Princeton.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, fire departments, EMS, and community outreach groups will be set up to meet and play games.

Caption J.J. Ruble with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department says there are two purposes of the event.

It allows children and adults to meet first responders and see police cars, fire trucks, ambulances, and other emergency vehicles.

The other purpose is to offer parents and caregivers an opportunity to provide information that will help first responders identify if they need to change their approach when working with the individual in the event of an emergency.

The information and photo Id that is collected at the C.A.R.E. event will be saved in the Mercer County 911 database so dispatchers can inform first responders before going on the call.

Any time we respond to a call the first responders and give us information on the individuals located at the residence that would be under the program. Anything from likes dislikes anything that can help us resolve the situation easier for all parties involved.

Capt. Ruble says anyone with intellectual and developmental disabilities, autism, and other special needs can attend. Children can visit from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and adults can attend from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

