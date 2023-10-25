Commissioners clash over proposed leash law

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tensions seemed to reach a breaking point during a Mercer County Commission meeting on Tuesday. A discussion on a potential leash law in unleashed a heated exchange between county commissioners Gene Buckner and Greg Puckett. It was all over whether or not the county has the means and man power to implement the law.

Puckett says he’s determined the county can support a leash law. He says a magistrate would handle those who violate the law. He says the proposed law was also amended to address concerns for farm and hunting dogs. Adding that it should also help with overcrowding at the shelter.

“It should in essence help the shelter. Because if you’re really working on the control of the animal and not allowing them to roam free. Then you’re actually helping to reduce the opportunities for mating. Which then overall reduces the population,” said Puckett.

Buckner says the county only has two animal control officers and implementing a leash law might overload them. Adding that it’s not in the county’s budget right now to add a position to help. He also questioned whether a leash law would actually work.

“If the neighbor says “Oh that’s John Doe’s dog that did that. “ Well you can go to his front porch and he’s going to deny every minute that he had the dog. I don’t see any way right now to make this happen. I think we need to keep working. Get it to the point where everybody is happy. I don’t know if that’s going to happen,” said Buckner.

After the discussion a heated exchange ensued.

“The only thing we’re doing is arguing whether the hell we’ve got money. You tell a parent that has to deal with this that there’s no money whether we care or not to put somebody else out there,” said Puckett.

“If you want to talk about a budget. I get passionate about this because I’m tired of doing this. You’re talking about a budget year. We create positions all the time in the middle of a budget year. We turn it around and pull the money out of our reserve fund and we create things. We don’t have to wait until budget time to do that. We’ve never done that. I get sick of trying to do things for this county that should have been done forty years ago. Forty years ago, this should’ve been done,” said Puckett.

Puckett slammed his fists on the commission bench which is when Buckner responded.

“If you’re going to get violent I’ll get up and go home,” said Buckner.

“You know what go home. Maybe the county would be better,” said Puckett.

“Maybe what?” asked Buckner.

“Tired of it. We can do it in November, we can do it whenever. I’m just getting tired of it,” responded Puckett.

Buckner’s response: “You’ve always been tired of it.”

“Yup, tired of you,” said Puckett.

Buckner replied, “I’m tired of you too.”

Puckett says before a leash law can be put into place, two public readings must be held. Buckner says he would like to have public meetings before anything is done in terms of having readings for a leash law.

We’ll continue to monitor the status of the potential for a leash law.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.