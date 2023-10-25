Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine’s Fall Festival slated for Saturday

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum has set this Saturday, October 28, as the date for its Second Annual Fall Festival.

The coal mine says the event was started as a way to shake up old traditions. Before COVID, they had hosted an annual tailgate Halloween event for 30 years. During the pandemic, however, this type of event grew in popularity, leaving the mines looking for a new way to have fun...

And they say Saturday’s festival will be full of it.

“So we have apple butter making, pumpkin painting, discounted underground tours, the Youth Museum’s newest exhibition, ‘Sonic Sounds,’ lots of vendors. There’ll be some music, and escape rooms, so just a fun afternoon,” said Leslie Gray Baker, Director of Parks and Rec for the City of Beckley.

The festival will be held at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum complex on Ewart Avenue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Starting at 6 p.m., the mines will open for another weekend of Manic Mine, a haunted coal mine experience.

Prices will be discounted on Saturday. Learn more by visiting Beckley Events or by calling 304-256-1747.

