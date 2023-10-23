Trunk-or-Treat pushes petition for Virginia Department of Social Services investigation

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Justice For Khaleesi activist group held a Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday, October 21st, in memory of three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriel, who died while under the care of her temporary guardians.

At the event, the activist group promoted a petition to investigate the Virginia Department of Social Services for placing the Augusta County child with Candi Royer and Travis Brown. The Justice for Khaleesi Trunk-or-Treat event honored the three-year-old and pushed for better social services protocols.

“We need to know that our law enforcement and our state government will be open and honest with us about what needs to be done to make this change,” said petition advocate Pamela Patrick.

After her mother’s arrest three years ago, Khaleesi was put under the care of Candi Royer, instead of family members.

Royer pled guilty to first-degree murder in September in the Augusta County Circuit Court. Her then-boyfriend, Travis Brown, was found guilty of felony homicide, aggravated murder, and child abuse in August.

Community members feel the system failed the toddler.

“I think many of us still feel that the events leading to her death were, in large, created or contributed to by the social services department,” Patrick said.

Petitioners gathered over 100 signatures on paper, and thousands in total.

“I have already set up a meeting with our state delegate,” said Patrick, “We’re hoping that he might be able to put in place an investigation himself, or he might set us on another path.”

The Justice for Khaleesi group has been in operation for three years, and the organization continues to garner local support

“I think it really helps to say this community needs this further extension of justice for Khaleesi,” Patrick said.

The group hopes to protect other children from experiencing the same trauma.

The petition is available to sign online.

