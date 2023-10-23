Sunshine returns today bringing us warm temperatures

A Freeze Warning remains in effect for our area until 9 AM for the majority of counties in our area, with a Frost Advisory in effect for the remaining counties. These go on until around 9 AM.

A Freeze Warning remains in effect for counties in our area. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

With the sunrise, highs will quickly warm up, with us sitting in the mid 60s by the afternoon. We’re not going to be seeing much in the way of clouds, leading to abundant sunshine this afternoon. High pressure remains in our area, which is why we’re going to see such beautiful weather in the coming days.

Warm air will take hold this week, leading to some beautiful weather. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

High temperatures tomorrow and onward look to sit in the mid to low 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday we look to remain mainly sunny, but by the end of the week we look to see more clouds building in. Overnight lows will also remain mild towards the latter half of the week, sitting in the upper 40s and low 50s. Take advantage of this warm weather to do any outdoor yard work that still needs doing, or maybe go on a hike and check out the beautiful fall foliage.

Highs the next few days will be well above normal (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

