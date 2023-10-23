New details released after former WVU professor indicted for embezzling grant funds

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia has released new information after a former West Virginia University professor was indicted on Friday for embezzling grant funds.

41-year-old Xinjian “Kevin” He was indicted on two counts of federal program fraud on Friday, according to federal authorities.

According to the indictment filed on Nov. 4, 2020, Mr. He was an assistant professor for WVU’s industrial and management systems engineering department when he embezzled grant funds in 2018.

In the first count of federal program fraud, the indictment says Mr. He embezzled federal grant money totaling $8,360.36 between March and November 2018. In the second count, it says Mr. He embezzled federal grant money totaling $16,997.46 between November 2018 and November 2019.

According to court documents and statements made in court, He used the money to purchase clothing, furniture, home goods, and electronics for his personal use.

The indictment was returned in November of 2020 but remained sealed because the Mr. He fled the country and wasn’t arrested until September 26, 2023, when he entered the United States from Canada and was apprehended in New York, according to federal authorities.

At a hearing on Friday in Clarksburg federal court, a motion by the U.S. Attorney’s Office to detain Mr. He pending trial due to the risk of flight was granted.

The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

If convicted, the defendant faces up to 10 years in prison for each count of fraud.

