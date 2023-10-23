In Focus: Richlands’ Teen Venture Center gives teens a place to be themselves
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On this weekend’s edition of In Focus our host Taylor Hankins sits with the founder of Richlands’ Teen Venture Center as well as their current director and a teen to discuss the importance of the non-profit’s place in the community.
Learn more about their upcoming event here and all they offer plus how to get involved here.
Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.