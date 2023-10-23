Bluewell to get new mural welcoming visitors with off-road vehicles

BLUEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) -A splash of color is coming to Bluewell, West Virginia, in the form of a mural that hopes to celebrate the community’s Hatfield-McCoy Trail tourism. One of the King Tire Service buildings in Bluewell is in the process of being converted into a 13 x 36 feet mural, featuring a side-by-side off road vehicle and a Dodge truck with tires taller than the artist that’s painting them.

“Well, this is a big area for the Hatfield and McCoy trail, and we wanted to do something to welcome the riders into our small community and decided that we would paint a mural that would welcome them into Bluewell,” says Trena Shinaul, store manager for King Tire Service in Bluewell.

Rod “Rodman” Leisure, the artist behind this painting, traveled all the way from Florida for this project, but this is not his first mural he painted in the area. His work painting another mural in Mercer County inspired King Tire to reach out to the painter thanks to a mutual connection with former City of Bluefield Ambassador, Marie Blackwell.

“The people with King Tire and that saw us when we did the mural at the bottom of Cherry Street on the State Farm building in the laundromat. We did a mural there, and they were interested in it, and then they reached out and wanted to see if we would do a mural on this wall,” says Blackwell.

Leisure designed the mural to be a great backdrop for photos and made it big enough for people to pose with their vehicles in front of it.

“I hope it turns into a great Kodak moment where people come here, and they can stage their vehicles and their buggies in front of this and make a nice backdrop for them to help commemorate their visit here. And I hope maybe it might inspire some young artists to go, ‘You know what, that looks great, but I would have done this to make it a little bit better,’” says Leisure.

Leisure gives some advice for those artists getting started in mural painting: use paints that are weather resistant like the artist-grade graffiti paint that he is using on this mural.

The mural had been delayed due to the rain and cold. However, he hopes to have it completed on Tuesday.

You can find more art from this artist here.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.