Toys for Tots fundraises at local Walmart to help kids in need

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -Toys for Tots is working hard to prepare for the Christmas season. Friday and Saturday they set up at the Walmart in Bluefield to ask for donations of both money and toys. Rodney Mayberry, the coordinator for Toys for Tots, says the location is a great place to reach out to people for fundraising. Despite the rainy weather Friday and the chilly temperatures Saturday, they still had a lot of people stop by to donate. He says the help couldn’t have come at a better time.

“With the cost of toys going up like everything else, we’re having to get out here and bring in some extra income so we can afford to buy the toys we need to cover the five counties that we take care of...” says Mayberry, “...There are a lot of needy children in the five counties that we cover and without the support from the community which has always come through... the job won’t get done.”

If you missed Toys for Tots at this location but would still like to donate, Mayberry says their next location will be at the Sam’s Club in Bluefield on Friday, November 3rd and Saturday, November 4th. You can find a full list of dates and locations they will be set up on their website. Mayberry also says the registration for receiving the toys will be online this year at this website. This will replace the previous phone registration to make it easier to serve the more than 16 hundred families in need of help in the area.

