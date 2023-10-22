Tazewell Comic Con returns to Tazewell County Fairgrounds

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -The Tazewell Comic Con is a yearly highlight for many in the area. This convention, organized by The Tazewell County Public Library, focuses on entertainment from comic books, movies, video games, and more. But convention doesn’t mean conventional; there’s a lot of vendors selling things unique and hard to find. We spoke to Don Horn of Xancon Entertainment, a vendor selling his own comics made here in Two Virginias. He’s made a habit of returning to the Tazewell Comic Con annually to make new customers and connect with fans.

“For one, I’m local so it’s really easy to get here. But also... to support the community. I mean, you can just see around at just the fun that everyone’s having. It’s just a cool event to be part of in that we’re a creator of indie comics, Comic-Con locally, that’s my holiday,” says Horn.

A big part of the Tazewell Comic Con is the costumes or “cosplay” if part of convention culture. Anyone can cosplay, from novices to the experienced, like the members of the global Star Wars cosplay group “501st Legion” who also made an appearance. The convention also held a costume contest with various ages competing. There were costumes based off characters from movies, video games, and anime (that’s Japanese animation). There were even costumes based off more niche properties like a Minecraft YouTube series. For many, the Tazewell Comic Con is a way to connect with others who share your interests, no matter how obscure.

“I just don’t think there’s anything like this in the community right now... where people can just, like, be themselves for a little bit... Like, you’re a teenager, maybe you like this really certain anime... and you might only know a couple people at your high school that really like that anime or manga, and then suddenly you come to this and there’s like fifty other people who are coming from Bluefield or Richlands or maybe they’re coming from Princeton or Pocahontas, so we get all these people kind of connecting together,” says Chris Wilkes, assistant director at the Tazewell County Public Library.

Wilkes says they are planning on bringing back the Tazewell Comic Con next year, but in the meantime, he says you can check out some of comics at the Tazewell County Public Library. The Tazewell Comic Con also featured panels with speakers on a variety of topics, including webcomics and role-playing games.

