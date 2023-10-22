Shady Spring outlasts Pikeview to capture first sectional title since 2011

SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Shady Spring Tigers and Pikeview Panthers battled for 80 minutes and a penalty kick wound up being the difference.

Nathan Vecellio opened the scoring in the 28th minute. Michael O’Sullivan tied the game in the 43rd minute on a penalty kick.

Michael Vecellio scored three minutes later to put Shady Spring up 2-1. The Tigers were able to hold that lead and won their first sectional championship since 2011.

Shady Spring will play Charleston Catholic on Tuesday in the regional championship game.

