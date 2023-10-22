Shady Spring outlasts Pikeview to capture first sectional title since 2011

Tigers defeat Panthers 2-1
By Josh Widman
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:25 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Shady Spring Tigers and Pikeview Panthers battled for 80 minutes and a penalty kick wound up being the difference.

Nathan Vecellio opened the scoring in the 28th minute. Michael O’Sullivan tied the game in the 43rd minute on a penalty kick.

Michael Vecellio scored three minutes later to put Shady Spring up 2-1. The Tigers were able to hold that lead and won their first sectional championship since 2011.

Shady Spring will play Charleston Catholic on Tuesday in the regional championship game.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Football Friday, October 20: Part 1
Football Friday, October 20: Part 1
Football Friday, October 13: Part 3
Football Friday, October 20: Part 3
Sophia shooting
UPDATE: Victim name released in Sophia shooting
Bridge Day jumper
Out of state visitors share draw behind W.Va Bridge Day
Football Friday, October 20: Part 2
Football Friday, October 20: Part 2

Latest News

Shady Spring outlasts Pikeview to capture first sectional title since 2011
Shady Spring outlasts Pikeview to capture first sectional title since 2011
In back-and-forth affair, Bluefield University falls to the University of Pikeville on homecoming
In back-and-forth affair, Bluefield University falls to the University of Pikeville on homecoming
Bluefield State losing streak hits seven, falls to Bowie State Saturday
Bluefield State losing streak hits seven, falls to Bowie State Saturday
Bluefield State losing streak hits seven, falls to Bowie State Saturday
Bluefield State losing streak hits seven, falls to Bowie State Saturday