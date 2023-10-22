Montpelier auctioning off table from 1800s

MONTPELIER, Va. (WVIR) - A piece of James Madison’s Montpelier could be yours.

The Montpelier Foundation is auctioning off a table to raise money for an upcoming project.

The table is made from a cedar of Lebanon tree that dates back to a time shortly after 1850.

Experts say it predates the end of the American Civil War.

It was there during a time when enslaved people and their descendants were still on the property.

“This is an incredible opportunity to contribute to the preservation that supports Montpelier,” Eola Dance with James Madison’s Montpelier said Sunday, October 22.

The silent auction is open until November 17.

Bidding starts at $5,000 and the goal is $10,000.

