JROTC Cadets have fun while networking at final “Zombie Bowl”

GREEN VALLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -On Saturday, a group of JROTC Cadets got together for their Halloween tradition: the annual “Zombie Bowl.” This event has been held at the Green Valley Bowling Center since 2004 with only a few years missed due to COVID. They did more than just bowl, however. The JROTC Cadets could eat pizza, compete in a costume contest, and network with other Cadets from other schools, Cadets who otherwise they may not normally get the chance to meet. However, SFC Paul Dorsey, JROTC instructor at Montcalm High School and the organizer for the Zombie Bowl, says the reason he decided to create the event was to give the cadets the opportunity to get their heads out of their books, chill, and have a good time.

“They always have a good time. It’s actually turned into a family event. I’ve always wanted that. Where the kids bring their friends and their parents, and they all try to get my trophies, and like I said, it’s all about having a good time,” says SFC Dorsey.

SFC Dorsey says while the Zombie Bowl has been a popular event year after year, this may be the last. He has decided to retire at the end of the school year, meaning this will be the last Zombie Bowl he organizes. However, he hopes the cadets will continue the tradition, adding, if they do, he will be back to see it again.

