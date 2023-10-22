Bluefield State losing streak hits seven, falls to Bowie State Saturday

Big Blue fall to the Bulldogs 40-11, as Big Blue fall to 1-7 on the season
Bluefield State losing streak hits seven, falls to Bowie State Saturday
By Jon Surratt
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield State University (BSU) Big Blue came into Saturday on a six-game losing streak, hosting the Bowie State Bulldogs in a CIAA matchup.

It would be a scoreless first quarter, but the Bulldogs would score 19 unanswered in the second quarter to lead 19-0 at halftime. The Big Blue would not be able to come back, falling 40-11. Big Blue now sit at 1-7, on a seven-game losing streak.

